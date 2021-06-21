Advertisement

Palm Beach County offering more options for COVID-19 vaccinations

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Time is running out for the Biden administration to meet its latest goal of getting 70% of Americans vaccinated by July 4th.

This comes as health experts warn against the dangers of the Delta variant, which is on track to become the dominant strain here in the U.S.

To help prevent another wave of infections, the Health Care District of Palm Beach County is offering more options for people to get vaccinated.

This week, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. the district will be administering vaccines at its Lantana office free of charge and without an appointment.

Both the Pfizer and single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be available.

For a complete list of district sites offering vaccines, click here.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Palm Beach County using mobile bus to help people in need of rental assistance
Staffing shortage keeps new Stuart cafe closed
100 school crossing guard jobs available in Palm Beach County
1 dead after pickup truck drives into crowd at Pride parade
Teens shot while driving down Lake Worth street

Latest News

DeSantis beats Trump in 2024 presidential straw poll
Factors to consider before requesting to hold child back in school
Vigil held to show strength after tragic accident at Stonewall Pride Parade
27 migrants detained after boat washes up in Jupiter Island