Palm Beach County offering more options for COVID-19 vaccinations

Time is running out for the Biden administration to meet its latest goal of getting 70% of Americans vaccinated by July 4th.

This comes as health experts warn against the dangers of the Delta variant, which is on track to become the dominant strain here in the U.S.

To help prevent another wave of infections, the Health Care District of Palm Beach County is offering more options for people to get vaccinated.

This week, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. the district will be administering vaccines at its Lantana office free of charge and without an appointment.

Both the Pfizer and single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be available.

