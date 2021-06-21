Port St. Lucie home invader poses as officer, officials say

Police in Port St. Lucie are looking for a man who apparently gained access and robbed a residence's home by acting like he was a cop.

Sgt. Keith Boham said the incident occurred June 18 just before 4:30 p.m. at a home in the 400 block of Southeast Asbury.

The victim told police he was sitting in his garage when a black GMC Acadia stopped and parked in front of his mailbox.

Police said the driver of the Acadia got out of the vehicle wearing a black long-sleeved shirt with "police" on the front and back, a gold badge around his neck and a black full-face mask with only the eyes visible.

Investigators said the home invader told the victim he had a warrant for his arrest, placing handcuffs on the resident.

The robber then shut the garage door and turned the power off to the home, according to Boham.

The home invader later told the resident, "I'm not a cop. I'm here to rob you," pulling out a black handgun and pointing it at the victim's head.

While the attacker was searching the house, the victim ran to a nearby residence and called Port St Lucie police.

Law enforcement is looking for a white man who is about 5-foot-9 to 6 feet tall and weighing 275 to 300 pounds. Police said the robber took a small safe, firearm and BB gun.

The robber called the victim by his first name, but police said it unclear what type of relationship he and the victim have if any.

Police are asking neighbors to check their security cameras for evidence that might help in the case.

Tips can be reported to Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS, Detective Palmer (772) 879-3397 or Detective Zamoyski (772) 871-7312.

