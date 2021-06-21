Advertisement

Port St. Lucie police arrest man in connection with toddler's shooting

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Port St. Lucie police have arrested a man in connection with the shooting of a 2-year-old child earlier this month.

Police and the U.S. Marshals Task Force took Mohamed Faiyaz, 21, into custody on Monday in Palm Beach County.

Investigators said Faiyaz was at the scene around 11 p.m. on June 11 when the toddler was shot in the head at the Evergreen Condominium Complex, located in the 1600 block of Southeast Green Acres Circle.

When emergency crews arrived, the child was still breathing and was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach.

The Port St. Lucie Police Department will release more details about Faiyaz's arrest during a news conference at 4 p.m. Monday.

