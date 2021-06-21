Stretch of I-95 in Boca Raton to close for overpass demolition

The northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Boca Raton will be closed for two nights this week so that the Clint Moore Road overpass can be demolished.

I-95 at Yamato Road will be closed to all northbound traffic beginning Wednesday at 9 p.m. until Thursday at 5:30 a.m. It will close again beginning Thursday at 9 p.m. until Friday at 5:30 a.m.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the first lane will close at 9 p.m. each day, a second lane will close by 9:30 p.m. and all lanes will be closed by 10 p.m.

Drivers will be detoured to the Congress Avenue exit while the lanes are closed.

This map shows the northbound Interstate 95 closures and detours in the area while demolition takes place on the Clint Moore Road overpass.

Clint Moore Road has been closed from Northwest Second Avenue to Congress Avenue since March as part of a major construction project to add express lanes along I-95. As part of the construction, the Clint Moore Road overpass is being demolished and rebuilt.

While the road is closed, the city is using the opportunity to improve the sidewalks from El Rio Trail to Northwest Second Avenue.

Clint Moore Road is scheduled to reopen in 2022.

