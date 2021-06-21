Stuart teen chasing dream to compete at World Rowing Championships

Endurance, grit, and determination. Those are three qualities Greta Geiser has while training on the water chasing after her dream.

"It's never something I could have pictured or imagined for myself," said Geiser, an 18-year-old from Stuart.

Over the past year, Geiser has been gliding through competitions and she is now hoping to represent her family, Martin County, and the United States while competing for a spot on the 2021 U19 U.S. National Rowing Team.

"It's something that is mind blowing just to have that experience," she said.

WPTV caught up with Geiser and her family before she flew out to California Sunday, after being invited to the U.S. Rowing Selection Training Camp. She's working to earn a seat in the upcoming World Championships in Bulgaria this August.

"It's me and 65 other girls that are chosen from around the United States," Geiser said.

The teenager started rowing in February of last year at the Treasure Coast Community Rowing Center and quickly fell in love with the sport. Then, COVID-19 hit and she had to put the work in at home. Geiser didn't stop, and her drive only grew stronger.

"The community is so excited for you," said Derek Hartman, Vice President of the Martin County Professional Firefighters and Paramedics Union Local 2959.

Geiser has gained the support of her hometown.

"You tip the hat to her. I mean the girl has had to work so hard to get there, this is a huge accomplishment," Hartman said.

The union presented Geiser with a check for $1,900, which helped her reach her fundraising goal to go to Bulgaria.

"It makes you proud of your community even more and you just want to get behind her," Hartman said.

Geiser is motivated, and she will know if she makes the world team next month.

"I know that everyone is behind me and having that confidence just getting to go forward is exciting," Geiser said.

Scripps Only Content 2021