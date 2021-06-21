Summer camp season kicks into high gear across South Florida

As summer begins, many camps across South Florida are gearing up for a busy season ahead.

The City of Palm Beach Gardens is calling all adventure-seeking, nature-loving kids for a summer of fun.

Children ages 3 to 17 can spend a week or the entire summer participating in a variety of outdoor specialty camps like sports, fishing, tennis & pickleball fitness, and art camps.

The city summer camps will operate from June 21 to August 6 and are open to both residents and non-residents.

The City of West Palm Beach is also kicking off its summer camp program with a variety of activities including swimming, STEM, arts and crafts, outdoor sports, games, and more.

The summer day camp is for children currently enrolled in Kindergarten through the 5th grade.

Proof of Kindergarten enrollment is required at the time of registration. Lunch and snacks are provided at each location.

The West Palm Beach Parks and Recreation Department is also offering a Counselor-in-Training program to help high school students unlock their leadership potential and develop a variety of skills for future success.

CITs will receive firsthand experience working with younger campers during the city’s additional summer day camps.

This volunteer program is open to all students who have completed grades 9-11.

Participants can choose from either of the following sessions:

Session 1: June 28 – July 16

Session 2: July 19 – August 6

To read more about the City's summer and specialty camps, including session dates and pricing, click here.

For more information about the scholarship assistance program, or to speak with a Parks and Recreation representative, please call (561) 804-9400 (TTY: 800-955-8771).

