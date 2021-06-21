Advertisement

Tornado sweeps through suburban Chicago, causing damage

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 21, 2021
CHICAGO (AP) — Officials say a radar-confirmed tornado swept through communities in heavily populated suburban Chicago, damaging more than 100 homes, toppling trees, knocking out power and causing multiple injuries.

Naperville city spokeswoman Linda LaCloche says at least five people, including a woman who was listed in critical condition, were hospitalized in Naperville, where 16 homes were left “uninhabitable” after the late Sunday storm.

Heavy damage was reported in the nearby village of Woodridge.

Matt Friedlein, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, says the agency would be sending a survey team.

Severe thunderstorms also moved through other parts of the Midwest late Sunday and early Monday, including Indiana, Michigan and Missouri.

