Boynton Beach officer honored for paying veteran's water bill

A Boynton Beach police officer is being honored for reaching into his own pockets to help an elderly veteran in need.

On May 14, Officer Clayton Harris responded to a self-neglect call at the Navy veteran's home. The man told Harris his water had been shut off because he didn't have enough money to pay his bill.

Harris reached out to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and other organizations for help on the man's behalf, but didn't have any luck.

So Harris took it upon himself to pay the veteran's $163 water bill using his own money. The Boynton Beach Utilities Department then came to the man's home and turned his water back on.

"Every day, police officers across the country go above and beyond to serve members of their communities, like Officer Harris did," the Boynton Beach Police Department said in a written statement. "They don’t do it for accolades or public recognition, and many times, these acts of kindness go completely unnoticed. They do it because they genuinely care and want to help people."

Because of his kindness, generosity, and dedication, Harris was awarded "Officer of the Month" by the Boynton Beach Police Department in May.

"It is important that our community know about moments like this, that the men and women who serve here work every day to build a better Boynton Beach for all," the police department wrote in a statement.

