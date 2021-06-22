New Florida law requires school districts to teach students CPR

Governor Ron DeSantis has signed the First Aid Training in Public Schools bill into law, that aims to help teenagers save lives.

The law requires Florida school districts to give students training in CPR and also show them how to use an AED or Automated External Defibrillator if the school district has the necessary equipment.

Schools will be required to teach a one hour course in ninth grade and eleventh grade, and also encouraged to start in sixth grade and eighth grade if possible.

A local man helped make the law become reality. Ed Kosiec went into cardiac arrest at a Boynton Beach restaurant two years ago, and says a teenager helped save his life with CPR until first responders arrived. His non-profit organization worked with lawmakers to get the bill passed.

The law takes effect on July 1. You can read it here.

