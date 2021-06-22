Advertisement

Northbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike reopen at Glades Road

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

All northbound lanes on Florida's Turnpike have reopened at the Glades Road exit Tuesday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a fatal crash just after 4:30 a.m. closed all of the northbound lanes for several hours. They eventually reopened just before 11 a.m.

Officials said the crash involved a tractor-trailer and two passenger vehicles.

Authorities confirmed that one person died at the scene, but haven't released any further information.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Palm Beach Co. animal rescue founder fighting for her life
Rubio claims 'fatherlessness' the cause of 'every major social problem'
Stretch of I-95 in Boca Raton to close for overpass demolition
West Palm nursing home faces penalties for lack of staffers
Officials issue safety tips as South Florida coyote populations booms

Latest News

Boynton Beach officer honored for paying veteran's water bill
New Florida law requires school districts to teach students CPR
Northbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike closed at Glades Road
Local skateboard pro heading to the Olympics