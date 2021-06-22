Northbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike reopen at Glades Road
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
All northbound lanes on Florida's Turnpike have reopened at the Glades Road exit Tuesday morning.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a fatal crash just after 4:30 a.m. closed all of the northbound lanes for several hours. They eventually reopened just before 11 a.m.
Officials said the crash involved a tractor-trailer and two passenger vehicles.
Authorities confirmed that one person died at the scene, but haven't released any further information.
