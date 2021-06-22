West Palm Beach encourages residents to get flood insurance soon

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – The city of West Palm Beach is encouraging residents to purchase flood insurance before the peak of hurricane season.

The peak of the Atlantic hurricane season historically occurs in September.

Last year’s record-breaking season serves as a reminder to all residents in coastal regions or areas prone to inland flooding from rainfall to be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season.

This week city leaders are encouraging residents to consider purchasing flood insurance.

“Floods can happen anywhere,” said Ralph Wall, a management analyst for the city of West Palm Beach. “In South Florida, we are especially vulnerable due to low-lying topography, proximity to the coast, and heavy rainfall. Just one inch of floodwater can cause up to $25,000 in damage.”

Wall also said most homeowners, renters, or business insurance policies do not cover flood damage.

Flood insurance is a separate policy that can cover buildings, the contents in a building, or both.

Officials say many property owners in South Florida, particularly those in high-risk flood areas, may be required to have flood insurance.

The city carries out flood management measures designed to protect life and property from future flooding.

As a participant in the National Flood Insurance Program’s (NFIP) Community Rating System, the city works diligently to maintain a 25% discount on flood insurance premiums for properties in the Special Flood Hazard Area (SFHA) and a 10% discount for non-SFHA properties in West Palm Beach.

NOAA is predicting an active Atlantic hurricane season this year.

Hurricane season officially extends through November 30.

The city of West Palm Beach is offering free advice on purchasing flood insurance.

How to Buy Flood Insurance:

Call your insurance agent or company today. If you need help finding an insurance provider, the NFIP partners with more than 60 private insurance companies to sell and service policies. Reminder, residents of our city receive discounted flood insurance rates through the NFIP.

Find a Flood Insurance Provider:

Click here to access a tool to find participating insurance providers in Florida.

For more information, contact the Department of Development Services at (561) 805-6705 or visit the city's flood information resource web page.

For additional flood insurance information or to find an insurance agent, visit FloodSmart.gov.

