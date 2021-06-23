Algae task force to meet in West Palm Beach Wednesday

The Department of Environmental Protection is holding a special task force meeting in West Palm Beach Wednesday to help combat blue green algae throughout the state.

The meeting comes just three weeks after West Palm Beach’s water emergency, which officials say will likely be a topic of discussion.

The task-force consists of five scientists and researchers who specialize in blue green algae and were all appointed by Gov. Ron Desantis.

The purpose of the group is to come up with solutions on reducing the impacts of harmful algae blooms.

WPTV spoke with one of the scientists, James Sullivan who serves as the Executive Director of FAU’s Harbor Branch.

He says the West Palm Beach Water situation is just another prime example of why his colleagues have been pushing for increased monitoring across the state.

“So a situation like this, we would see it coming, you know, we would actually be watching reservoirs closely, especially those used for drinking water, so that we can tell, you know, the water processing plants, hey, they need to treat for this toxin, it's in the water and when we can get this toxin out of the water with the right treatment, but they have to know that it's there,” Sullivan explained.

During Wednesday’s meeting the group will also discuss combating blue green algae with the use of innovative technology.

The meeting is open to the public and will be taking place in person at 10 A.M. at the South Florida Water Management District. B-1 building, 3301 Gun Club Road, West Palm Beach, Fl 33406.

The meeting agenda can be found at ProtectingFloridaTogether.gov. Residents can also submit comments by email to BlueGreenAlgaeTaskForce@FloridaDEP.gov.

The meeting will also be held on Zoom and will be broadcasted by the Florida Channel. Click here to register.

