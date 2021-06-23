Atlantic HS principal not returning this fall, school district says

Atlantic High School in Delray Beach is looking for a new principal to lead the school this fall.

The School District of Palm Beach County sent a letter to parents and students Wednesday that said Tara Dellegrotti, the current principal, would not return next school year.

According to Dellegrotti's LinkedIn page, she has been principal at the school since 2015.

The school district says Tara Dellegrotti will not return as principal at Atlantic High School this fall.

The district has not released details regarding why Dellegrotti will not return as head of the school.

However, the letter from the district states that a new principal will be in place in advance of the new school year.

Dellegrotti was reprimanded in 2016 after sneaking into her previous school, Everglades Elementary, and scolding a former employee, according to the Palm Beach Post.

Below is the full letter regarding the change of leadership at Atlantic High School:

Scripps Only Content 2021