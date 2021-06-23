Credit union outage in Palm Beach County handcuffs customers

For the past two days, thousands of customers of a Palm Beach County credit union have been unable to access their accounts.

Members of the Guardians Credit Union are limited in what transactions they can perform.

Contact 5 learned they can use their debit cards, but they cannot do a lot of mobile banking functions like using their phone or computer to transfer money from their savings to checking accounts.

Sandy Harris is among the thousands of customers impacted by the Guardians Credit Union outages.

Guardians posted on its website that it is having issues with internet and telephone lines, but it has not provided specifics about what caused the problem.

Customers tell Contact 5 that their inability to even check their balances is causing headaches.

"I have my own household bills that I keep on top of. My credit score is important to me, and I'm freaking out because I can't pay my bills basically because I don't know what's in my account, and I don't want to bounce anything," said Sandy Harris of Palm Springs.

WPTV left messages with the credit union's president and two vice presidents, but they have not offered a comment on the situation.

According to the USA credit unions website, Guardians Credit Union has nearly 30,000 customers.

Guardians tweeted Wednesday morning that all of their systems were "back up and running."

All systems are back up and running. We have worked tirelessly to restore service as fast as possible and thank all our members for their patience. — Guardians CU (@GuardiansCU) June 23, 2021

