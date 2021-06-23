Delray Beach doctor has 50-year connection with patient

A South Florida doctor and patient have a nearly 50-year-old connection.

Diane Maranto got help from Dr. Joseph Ricotta for leg pain. Diane said Dr. Ricotta's name stuck out right away, leading to an amazing connection

"That was the first thing I asked him, are you related to Dr. Ricotta in Buffalo?" Maranto said.

Turns out, Dr. Ricotta's grandfather was Diane's doctor in the 70s. Ricotta said it's incredible to have the connection to his grandfather.

"He served as a role model for me," Ricotta said.

Ricotta's grandfather was an OB/GYN in New York for decades, delivering tens of thousands of babies. Diane said she even remembers seeing a young Joseph tagging behind his grandfather.

"I used to carry his black bag, which I still have because I have the same name," Ricotta said.

And if the world didn't feel small enough, Diane is not the first patient who knew his grandfather

"Serendipity has made it that she is about the fifth or sixth one," Ricotta said

Diane said her kids are now grown and she is now a grandmother herself.

"It brings tears to my eyes. I remember this picture like it was yesterday, him and his crying," Maranto said.

Diane said this amazing connection has her remembering the love for her family, and it's created a new friendship

"He is my doctor for life, for my legs or whatever problems I have," Maranto said.

Dr. Ricotta says he will continue the work his grandfather started 50 years ago.

"It is really an honor and a privilege for me to do," Ricotta said.

