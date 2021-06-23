Advertisement

Deputies investigating after man shot, killed in Jupiter

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot and killed in Jupiter Tuesday evening.

The shooting occurred shortly before 9 p.m. in the 15700 block of 98th Trail North.

Deputies arrived at the scene and found the man dead from gunshot wounds.

According to investigators, the suspected shooter was still at the scene when deputies arrived ad is currently in custody.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are en route to the scene to investigate further.

No more information was immediately available.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Stretch of I-95 in Boca Raton to close for overpass demolition
Palm Beach Co. animal rescue founder fighting for her life
Rubio claims 'fatherlessness' the cause of 'every major social problem'
West Palm nursing home faces penalties for lack of staffers
Northbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike closed at Glades Road

Latest News

Credit union outage in Palm Beach County handcuffs customers
Palm Beach Co. Republicans offer thoughts on 2024 presidential race
West Palm Beach encourages residents to get flood insurance soon
Park goers, Wellington officials disheartened by vandalism