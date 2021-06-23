Advertisement

Dog positive for canine influenza at Big Dog Ranch Rescue

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A dog at Big Dog Ranch Rescue has tested positive for canine influenza, a highly contagious respiratory disease.

The details were confirmed Wednesday by the shelter's spokesman, Chase Scott.

Scott said Big Dog Ranch Rescue took in the dog after it was surrendered by a Palm Beach County owner.

The disease will cause the facility to "shut down for days," but Scott did not offer details on what this would entail.

The CDC says on its website that canine influenza is thought to pose a low threat to people.

Health experts say there is no evidence of the spread of canine influenza from dogs to people, and there have not been any cases of human infection with the canine influenza virus in the U.S. or world.

The signs of this illness in dogs are the following:

  • Cough
  • Runny nose
  • Fever
  • Lethargy
  • Eye discharge
  • Reduced appetite

The CDC says most dogs affected by canine influenza recover within two to three weeks and only a small percentage die from the disease.

Reporter Tory Dunnan is working on this story and will have more details this afternoon.

