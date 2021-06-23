Fight leads to fatal shooting in Jupiter Farms, arrest report says

An argument between a woman's fiancé and ex-husband triggered a deadly shooting in Jupiter Farms late Tuesday night, authorities said.

Brian Canarelli, 40, is facing a charge of first-degree murder with a firearm and is being held without bond in the main Palm Beach County jail.

According to a newly released arrest report, the victim and his fiancee had been arguing at their home in the 15000 block of 98th Trail North and agreed that three children inside the property should leave.

One of those children was Canarelli's 9-year-old son, who asked to go to his father's house.

The victim's fiancee, who is also Canarelli's soon-to-be-ex-wife, called Canarelli around 8 p.m and he agreed to come over and pick their son up, investigators said.

The arrest report stated that when Canarelli arrived at the property a short time later, he parked his white Porsche Cayenne outside the front gate of the home.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the victim approached Canarelli and they started yelling at each other. At one point, the victim hopped over the front gate of the home, and the two men continued yelling.

The victim's fiancee said she then heard a gunshot, and when she ran to the front gate of the property, she found the victim lying on the ground.

"[The victim's fiancee] heard Brian Canarelli say that he shot the decedent," the arrest report stated.

The victim's mother, who had arrived at the home around the same time to pick up the victim's two children, said she "saw Brian Canarelli reach behind his back, and then produced a shiny metal handgun."

The victim's mother said her son had a pebble in his hand which he "did not lift toward Brian Canarelli at any point."

According to the victim's mother, Canarelli shot her son at least five times, including four times while he was lying on the ground.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead when deputies arrived at the scene. He had been shot multiple times, including in the forehead.

Canarelli was booked into the Palm Beach County jail about 4 a.m. Wednesday.

At a court hearing on Wednesday morning, a judge denied Canarelli bond and ordered him to have no contact with family members of the victim or witnesses in the case.

