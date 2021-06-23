LIVE: Palm Beach County superintendent to present plans for next school year

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:

Less than a week after Palm Beach County students wrapped up a challenging and unprecedented school year, the focus is now turning to what things will look like in the fall.

Superintendent Dr. Donald Fennoy on Wednesday will present a plan to school board members during a workshop. Because it's a workshop, the board will not be voting on any plans or policies.

Ahead of the superintendent's presentation, nearly two dozen parents are addressing school board members, voicing both their support and concerns with the school district's COVID-19 safety protocols for the 2021/22 academic year, which is slated to begin on Aug. 10.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: State Of Education

The School District of Palm Beach County has already announced optional face masks for students with a full return to in-person learning, but Fennoy is also recommending that face coverings be optional for employees and visitors.

Social distancing will be encouraged to the extent possible.

According to the plan, field trips will resume, along with clubs and performances in-person at all levels. In addition, sports will realign with the Florida High School Athletic Association schedule, and concession stands will be open at athletic events.

There are also changes to health procedures and quarantines. For example, fully vaccinated employees will not be sent home if exposed to COVID-19, unless they are showing symptoms.

If a student reports a positive COVID-19 test, he or she must stay home until they are symptom-free for at least 24 hours without fever-reducing medicine.

You can read the full presentation by clicking here.

A 5 p.m. school board meeting will follow the workshop on Wednesday. Board member Dr. Debra Robinson plans to discuss a proposal to survey parents about how they feel about mask-wearing to help schools plan for the new academic year.

Scripps Only Content 2021