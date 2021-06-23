Advertisement

Miami road sign hacked to say 'Arrest Fauci'

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Someone hacked a highway road sign in Miami to display their opinions on COVID-19 and Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Among the messages displayed early Tuesday on the sign were: "Arrest Fauci," "COVID Was A Hoax," and "Vaccines Kill."

Miami-Dade Expressway Authority officials were aware of the incident by mid-morning, and the sign was fixed or turned off.

Fauci is the nation's top infectious disease expert, the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden.

