Palm Beach County Superintendent to present plans for next school year

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Less than a week after Palm Beach County students wrapped up the school year, the focus is already on what next year will look like.

Superintendent Dr. Donald Fennoy will present a plan to school board members during a workshop at 1 this afternoon. Because it is a workshop, the board will not be voting today.

The district already announced optional face masks for students with a full return to in-person learning, but the superintendent is also recommending they be optional for employees and visitors. Social distancing will be encouraged to the extent possible.

According to the plan, field trips will resume, along with clubs and performances in person at all levels and concession stands will open at athletic events. Sports will also realign with the FHSAA schedule.

There are also changes to health procedures and quarantines. For example, fully vaccinated employees will not be sent home if exposed to COVID-19 unless they are showing symptoms. If a student reports a positive COVID-19 test, they must stay home until they are symptom-free for at least 24 hours without fever-reducing medicine.

You can read the full presentation here.

A 5 p.m. school board meeting will follow the workshop. Board member Dr. Debra Robinson plans to discuss a proposal to survey parents about how they feel about mask wearing, to help schools plan for the new school year.

