Pedestrian struck by vehicle dies in Palm Beach County

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in West Palm Beach Tuesday evening, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The crash occurred in the 2600 block of North Military Trail.

PBSO said a car driven by a 52-year-old man struck the 27-year-old male pedestrian.

Emergency personnel responded to the crash at 6:25 p.m.

Estivere Wesler, of Loxahatchee Groves, was driving a 2013 Ford northound on North Military Trail north of Okeechobee Boulevard in unincorporated West Palm Beach. The vehicle was in the inside lane as Dustin A. Brooks, of West Palm Beach, was walking in the path, PBSO said. The front of the Ford struck the passenger, who came to a final rest within the same lane near the right tire.

Brooks was pronounced dead at the scene by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

The vehicle also was towing a 2017 Suco trailer.

Scripps Only Content 2021