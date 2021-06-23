Advertisement

Police find bodies of 2 girls hours apart in canal

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Detectives are investigating after the bodies of two girls were found in a Lauderhill canal Tuesday.

Authorities found the body of the first girl Tuesday afternoon, and then a 911 call led officers to find the body of a second girl about 8:45 p.m.

According to police, both victims were 10 to 13 years old.

Authorities said no one has reported a missing child matching the description of either girl.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

