West Palm Beach reports drinking water violation

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The city of West Palm Beach issued a public notice Wednesday regarding a drinking water violation.

The city claims it exceeded levels for a byproduct of drinking water disinfectants and blames it on last month's response to toxins found at the water treatment plant.

According to the city's release, the public does not need to boil water or take other corrective actions.

Anyone with a severely compromised immune system, infants or elderly should seek advice from their health care provider about drinking the water.

The city also claims the Florida Department of Health has acknowledged that the situation is not an emergency.

