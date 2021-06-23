Advertisement

WHO: More evidence needed on COVID-19 vaccines in children

A lab technician works during research on coronavirus, COVID-19, at Johnson & Johnson...
A lab technician works during research on coronavirus, COVID-19, at Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceutical in Beerse, Belgium, Wednesday, June 17, 2020.(AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The World Health Organization said that it requires more evidence on coronavirus vaccines in children before it can make any recommendations.

“Children and adolescents tend to have milder disease compared to adults, so unless they are part of a group at higher risk of severe COVID-19, it is less urgent to vaccinate them than older people, those with chronic health conditions and health workers,” the WHO states on its website.

The Pfizer/BionTech vaccine was approved by WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) for people aged 12 years and older.

“More evidence is needed on the use of the different COVID-19 vaccines in children to be able to make general recommendations on vaccinating children against COVID-19,” the website states.

The WHO said it is continuing to update its recommendations as research and trials continue.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stretch of I-95 in Boca Raton to close for overpass demolition
Palm Beach Co. animal rescue founder fighting for her life
Rubio claims 'fatherlessness' the cause of 'every major social problem'
West Palm nursing home faces penalties for lack of staffers
Northbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike closed at Glades Road

Latest News

In this Nov. 20, 2020, file photo a U.S. Department of Homeland Security plaque is displayed a...
US gives more asylum-seekers waiting in Mexico another shot
Iranian president-elect Ebrahim Raisi delivered a speech Tuesday in the holy city of Mashhad...
US takes down Iran-linked news sites, alleges disinformation
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., heads to the chamber to begin the week as...
GOP filibuster halts Democrats’ signature voting bill
Sen. Schumer spoke on the Senate floor after Republicans blocked the Democrats' voting rights...
Schumer on Republicans blocking Democrats' voting rights bill
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 9, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks to American...
Biden pushes effort to combat rising tide of violent crime