1 dead after partial building collapse; rescue underway

At least one person has died after a partial building collapsed early Thursday near Miami Beach.

The incident occurred at the Champlain Towers South condominium building near 88th Street and Collins Avenue in Surfside.

Officials said at least one person has died and a child was rescued from the rubble.

NEW: Video from our partners at @nbc6 showing firefighters pulling a boy from the rubble at Miami partial building collapse. Live team coverage continues on @WPTV pic.twitter.com/H1XDMOs7V1 — Stephanie Susskind (@StephanieWPTV) June 24, 2021

Footage from the scene shows a large section of the building collapsed into a pile of rubble.

Officials said an urgent search and rescue effort is underway with dogs, but they haven't had any hits yet.

AERIAL VIDEO FROM THE SCENE:

Rescuers rushing to partial building collapse near Miami Beach

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is at the scene of the incident near 88th Street and Collins Avenue in the Surfside neighborhood.

The 12-story condominium was built in 1981 in the southeast corner of Surfside on the beach. It had a few two-bedroom units currently on the market, with asking prices of $600,000 to $700,000, police said.

Officials said the building recently began an inspection, but it wasn't completed yet. The building recently had crews work on some roof repair.

If you live at the Champlain Towers at 8777 Collins Ave., you are encouraged to complete this Wellness Check Form as part of efforts to ensure all tenants of the building are located.

More than 80 fire rescue units were involved in the response, including technical rescue teams, fire officials said.

Municipal fire departments and Miami Beach police are also assisting.

MBPD and @MiamiBeachFire are assisting the Town of Surfside at a partial building collapse located at 8777 Collins Avenue in Surfside, Florida. Multiple police and fire agencies from across Miami-Dade are assisting. Please follow @MiamiDadeFire for updated information. pic.twitter.com/8tORIfZfjY — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) June 24, 2021

