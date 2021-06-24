Advertisement

Arrest made in connection to fatal shooting outside McDonald's in Delray Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 12:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Boynton Beach man was arrested Wednesday afternoon in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred outside a McDonald's in Delray Beach.

According to Delray Beach police, Nicolas Toresco, 25, turned himself in at the Delray Beach Police Department in the afternoon.

The fatal shooting occurred on June 17 outside the McDonald's located at 1220 Linton Boulevard.

Police said Toresco was involved in an altercation with a man, which then turned into a shooting.

Delray Beach police responded to shots fired at the location and found the victim dead from gunshot wounds. Toresco fled the scene, police said.

The victim's name will not be released due to the family invoking Marsy’s Law.

Toresco was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail and charged with 2nd-degree murder.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Deputies investigate after man shot, killed in Jupiter Farms
Deputies investigate after man shot, killed in Jupiter Farms
Indian River County construction company hiring as industry booms
Police find bodies of 2 girls hours apart in canal
50-60 dogs positive for canine influenza at Big Dog Ranch

Latest News

Man arrested after stabbing girlfriend, assaulting roommate in Delray Beach
USA Olympic Diving to partner with Indian River State College to build new state of the art facility
Girls found in Broward County canal were sisters
From fairways and greens to driveways and houses