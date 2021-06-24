Advertisement

Caught on camera: Video shows Florida condo building collapse

By Travis Leder
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SURFSIDE, Fla. (Gray News) - A video shows a large portion of a residential building in South Florida collapse.

The collapse happened early Thursday morning in Surfside, which is north of Miami Beach, and rescuers are scrambling to find survivors.

The video obtained by Andy Slater shows the portion of the building come down in two parts.

Many are feared to be dead as a result of the collapse, and dozens have been rescued from the 12-story building.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

