Advertisement

Florida K-9 officer dies in back of patrol car

K-9 Zena was found dead in the back of her patrol vehicle.
K-9 Zena was found dead in the back of her patrol vehicle.(Cocoa Police Department)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COCOA, Fla. (Gray News) - A K-9 officer with the Cocoa Police Department died Wednesday afternoon in the back of her patrol vehicle.

Police say K-9 Zena’s handler checked on her during a training class at the Criminal Justice Center at Eastern Florida State College in Melbourne.

No other details surrounding the K-9′s death have been released.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of death and if department policies and procedures were followed, according to the police department.

K-9 Zena, a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois, was donated to the department last August and was its newest patrol dog. She was trained and certified in April for patrol work.

The Cocoa Police Department is heartbroken to announce the passing of our newest patrol dog, K-9 Zena. K-9 Zena was...

Posted by Cocoa Police Department on Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indian River County construction company hiring as industry booms
Deputies investigate after man shot, killed in Jupiter Farms
Port St. Lucie looking for school crossing guards
Atlantic HS principal not returning this fall, school district says
Deputies investigate after man shot, killed in Jupiter Farms

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks during a...
New York court suspends Rudy Giuliani’s law license
Ahead of Derek Chauvin's sentencing, the Minnesota AG is asking the public for statements about...
EXPLAINER: What to know as Chauvin sentenced in Floyd death
President Joe Biden stands with a bipartisan group of senators in front of the White House on...
Biden: 'We have a deal'
Florida governor tours damage, calls it 'really traumatic'
Ahead of Derek Chauvin's sentencing, the Minnesota AG is asking the public for statements about...
Minn. attorney general asks for community statements on Chauvin