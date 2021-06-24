Hunt for suspect ongoing after officer shot in Daytona

Authorities are searching for a suspect after a Florida police officer was shot and seriously wounded.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young told reporters at a news conference that the 26-year-old officer was in critical condition after he was shot in the head.

The officer's name was not immediately released. Authorities named the wanted suspect as 29-year-old Othal Wallace.

A Florida BLUE Alert has been issued for Othal Wallace, last seen in Daytona Beach. He may be traveling in a 2016, gray Honda HR-V, CA tag number 7TNX532. If you have information, contact the Daytona Beach PD at (386) 671-5428 or 911. pic.twitter.com/xdzJ9yvlJ1 — FDLE (@fdlepio) June 24, 2021

Young said the officer approached Wallace Wednesday night as he sat in a gray Honda HR-V and was shot while "escorting him out of the car."

A $100,000 reward is being offered for Wallace's capture.

