Hunt for suspect ongoing after officer shot in Daytona

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Authorities are searching for a suspect after a Florida police officer was shot and seriously wounded.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young told reporters at a news conference that the 26-year-old officer was in critical condition after he was shot in the head.

The officer's name was not immediately released. Authorities named the wanted suspect as 29-year-old Othal Wallace.

Young said the officer approached Wallace Wednesday night as he sat in a gray Honda HR-V and was shot while "escorting him out of the car."

A $100,000 reward is being offered for Wallace's capture.

