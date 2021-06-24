Hunt for suspect ongoing after officer shot in Daytona
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Authorities are searching for a suspect after a Florida police officer was shot and seriously wounded.
Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young told reporters at a news conference that the 26-year-old officer was in critical condition after he was shot in the head.
The officer's name was not immediately released. Authorities named the wanted suspect as 29-year-old Othal Wallace.
Young said the officer approached Wallace Wednesday night as he sat in a gray Honda HR-V and was shot while "escorting him out of the car."
A $100,000 reward is being offered for Wallace's capture.
