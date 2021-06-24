LIVE: Florida's governor expresses condolences following Surfside building collapse

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis expressed his condolences on Thursday morning following a partial building collapse in Surfside that left at least one person dead.

"Thank you to those who have responded to the tragic building collapse in Surfside," DeSantis tweeted. "These first responders saved lives. The state has emergency response personnel on site and will assist in any way it can."

The governor added that a family reunification center has been set up at 9301 Collins Avenue.

"If you have loved ones who are unaccounted for or are safe, please call 305-614-1819 to account for them," DeSantis tweeted.

A family reunification center is set up at 9301 Collins Avenue. If you have loved ones who are unaccounted for or are safe, please call 305-614-1819 to account for them. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) June 24, 2021

DeSantis on Thursday will hold a news conference at Hillsborough Community College in Tampa.

Scripps Only Content 2021