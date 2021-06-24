Advertisement

Man arrested after stabbing girlfriend, assaulting roommate in Delray Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
A man is behind bars after stabbing his girlfriend in Delray Beach Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to a disturbance at 4:25 a.m. in the 500 block of NW 51st Avenue and found the woman injured with multiple stab wounds.

The victim's boyfriend, 36-year-old Jonathan Mascola, was arrested and charged with attempted murder with a weapon.

Delray Beach police said Mascola is also charged with assaulting a 77-year old man who is renting a room at the home.

Police learned the couple was using narcotics before the crime.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. Her condition is unknown.

