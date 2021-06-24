Officials 'bracing for some bad news' following collapse, DeSantis says

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis solemnly admitted the state is "bracing for some bad news" following a partial condo building collapse in Surfside early Thursday morning that left at least one person dead.

Speaking at Hillsborough Community College in Tampa, the governor said he'll be heading to the Champlain Towers South building "very shortly," and state emergency response units have been dispatched to the scene.

"It's a really, really tragic situation," DeSantis said. "We'll hope for the best in terms of additional recoveries, but we are bracing for some bad news just given the destruction that we're seeing."

Florida's governor expresses condolences following Surfside building collapse

Officials said at least one person died and 35 people, including a child, were rescued following the collapse. Ten people were injured and two of them were taken to the hospital.

According to DeSantis, the building was more than 80% occupied at the time of the collapse.

"The first responders were able to save a lot of people. They are gonna be going through more," DeSantis said. "But I do think the quick response was very important, and I do think it saved lives."

The governor said he's spoken with the mayors of Surfside and Bal Harbour, and the directors of Florida's Division of Emergency Management and the Florida Department of Transportation are both at the scene.

"We'll be helping out in any way that we can," DeSantis said. "We're hoping for additional rescues, but we're also bracing for some potentially terrible news because it was a real catastrophe."

Officials 'bracing for some bad news' following Surfside condo collapse, DeSantis says

Earlier on Thursday, DeSantis expressed his condolences on Twitter, thanking first responders and saying a family reunification center has been set up at the Surfside Community Center, located at 9301 Collins Avenue.

"If you have loved ones who are unaccounted for or are safe, please call 305-614-1819 to account for them," DeSantis tweeted.

If you have loved ones who are unaccounted for or are safe, please call 305-614-1819 to account for them.

