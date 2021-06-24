Advertisement

Rescuers rushing to partial building collapse near Miami Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 6:16 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Authorities are responding to a partial building collapse near Miami Beach early Thursday. Officials say at least one person has died.

LIVE VIDEO FROM THE SCENE:

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is on the scene of the incident near 88th Street and Collins Avenue in the Surfside neighborhood.

The 12-story condominium was built in 1981 in the southeast corner of Surfside, on the beach. It had a few two-bedroom units currently on the market, with asking prices of $600,000 to $700,000, police said.

More than 80 fire rescue units were involved in the response, including Technical Rescue Teams, fire officials said.

Municipal fire departments and Miami Beach police are also assisting.

Footage from the scene shows a large section of the building collapsed into a pile of rubble.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Deputies investigate after man shot, killed in Jupiter Farms
Indian River County construction company hiring as industry booms
Deputies investigate after man shot, killed in Jupiter Farms
Police find bodies of 2 girls hours apart in canal
50-60 dogs positive for canine influenza at Big Dog Ranch

Latest News

Arrest made in connection to fatal shooting outside McDonald's in Delray Beach
Man arrested after stabbing girlfriend, assaulting roommate in Delray Beach
USA Olympic Diving to partner with Indian River State College to build new state of the art facility
Girls found in Broward County canal were sisters