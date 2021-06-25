4 confirmed dead, 159 unaccounted for after Surfside condo collapse

Four people are now confirmed dead and more than 150 people are still unaccounted for after a Surfside condominium building collapsed, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Friday morning.

"Unfortunately, this has been a tragic night," she said during a news conference the morning after the collapse.

She said 120 people have been accounted for, but there are 159 people still missing as rescuers continue to sift through the rubble in hopes of finding survivors.

Families of missing loved ones gathered at the site of what's left of the northeast side of the Champlain South Towers condominiums throughout the day Thursday waiting for any kind of word.

More than 100 firefighters worked throughout the night as search-and-rescue operations continue.

"We will continue search-and-rescue because we still have hope that we will find people alive," Levine Cava said.

President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration to provide federal resources, including funding and disaster assistance.

The building partially collapsed early Thursday while many residents were asleep inside their homes. Built in 1981, it was in the midst of its required 40-year recertification process.

