German police: Several killed in knife attack in Wuerzburg

German police say several people have been killed and others injured in a knife attack in the southern city of Wuerzburg on Friday.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BERLIN (AP) — A man armed with a long knife killed an unspecified number of people and injured others in the southern city of Wuerzburg Friday before being shot by police and arrested, German authorities said.

It was unclear how many people were killed or injured in the attack in a central part of the Bavarian city.

Videos posted on social media showed pedestrians surrounding the attacker and holding him at bay with chairs and sticks.

A woman who said she had witnessed the attack told German RTL television that the police then stepped in.

“He had a really big knife with him and was attacking people,” Julia Runze said. “And then many people tried to throw chairs or umbrellas or cellphones at him and stop him.”

“The police then approached him, and I think a shot was fired, you could hear that clearly. Yes, and in any case they caught him,” she said.

Police spokeswoman Kerstin Kunick said officers were alerted around 5 p.m. to a knife attack on Barbarossa Square in the center of the city.

Police said on Twitter that there was no danger to the population. They declined to immediately provide further information and urged social media users to refrain from speculation.

Bavaria’s top security official, Joachim Herrmann, was on his way to Würzburg, a city of about 130,000 people located between Munich and Frankfurt.

