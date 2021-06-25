Advertisement

Gov. Ron DeSantis deploys 50 law enforcement officers to the border

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Gov. Ron DeSantis went to Pensacola Friday morning to meet with the 50 law enforcement officers he's sending to the Mexican border.

DeSantis said last week that Pensacola is the closest Florida spot to the southern border.

DeSantis cited drug smuggling and human trafficking as the reason for sending the officers.

"I met just weeks ago with some rural sheriffs in Northern Florida and their number one concern is all the meth coming from the Southern Border," said DeSantis. "You used to have where people would cook it themselves. That is not what's happening. What's happening is a massive amount of drugs moving in from the Southern Border."

DeSantis on Thursday toured the damage following a partial condo building collapse in Surfside that left at least one person dead, calling it "really traumatic."

"The TV doesn't do it justice. It is really, really traumatic to see the collapse of a massive structure like that," DeSantis said. "We still have hope to be able to identify additional survivors."

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Port St. Lucie looking for school crossing guards
4 confirmed dead, 159 unaccounted for after Surfside condo collapse
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
Atlantic HS principal not returning this fall, school district says
Indian River County construction company hiring as industry booms

Latest News

West Palm Beach to announce blue-green algae panel
4 confirmed dead, 159 unaccounted for after Surfside condo collapse
Good Samaritans pitch in after Surfside building collapse
Community gather to help those impacted by Surfside building collapse