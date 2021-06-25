Gov. Ron DeSantis to speak in Pensacola Friday morning

Gov. Ron DeSantis will be speaking in Pensacola on Friday morning.

He is scheduled to speak at the Westbound Weigh Station at Mile Marker 3 at 10 a.m. EST.

At this time, it's not clear what the governor will discuss. You can watch live here in this article and on our Facebook page.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday toured the damage following a partial condo building collapse in Surfside that left at least one person dead, calling it "really traumatic."

"The TV doesn't do it justice. It is really, really traumatic to see the collapse of a massive structure like that," DeSantis said. "We still have hope to be able to identify additional survivors."

The governor said he's met with the mayors of Miami-Dade County, Surfside, and Bal Harbour.

"It's a really, really tragic situation," DeSantis said. "We'll hope for the best in terms of additional recoveries, but we are bracing for some bad news just given the destruction that we're seeing."

