How to help those impacted by the Surfside condo collapse

Numerous organizations and people have stepped up to help those impacted by the Surfside condominium collapse.

If you're looking to help, we've compiled a list below of organizations looking for volunteers or donations to help all of those who were effected.

Coral Gables Community Foundation, the Miami Foundation, and the Key Biscayne Community Foundation are asking people to contribute to The Surfside Hardship Fund. are asking people to contribute to

The town of Surfside activated a form online for Miami-Dade County residents who want to volunteer to help the families of the victims. You must specify the service you can provide. You can fill out the official volunteer form here. activated a form online for Miami-Dade County residents who want to volunteer to help the families of the victims. You must specify the service you can provide.

The Greater Miami Jewish Federation is creating an emergency fund for short-term and long-term needs. They accept checks with the notation Surfside Building Collapse at 4200 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, FL 33137. They are also accepting donations via credit card . For more information about the fund, call 305-576-4000 or click here. is creating an emergency fund for short-term and long-term needs. They accept checks with the notation Surfside Building Collapse at 4200 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, FL 33137. They are also accepting donations. For more information about the fund, call 305-576-4000 or

The Shul of Bal Harbour is accepting donations for those impacted by the collapse. Click here to donate. is accepting donations for those impacted by the collapse.

The Miami Heat Charitable Fund is working with the humanitarian organization Direct Relief and raising funds to help survivors and first responders. Click here to donate. is working with the humanitarian organizationand raising funds to help survivors and first responders.

GoFundMe launched a centralized hub identifying all verified fundraisers. Click here to donate. launched a centralized hub identifying all verified fundraisers.

Scripps Only Content 2021