Man who volunteered over 5,000 hours at Delray Medical Center posthumously honored

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
A man who dedicated over 5,000 volunteer hours at Delray Medical Center was honored Friday.

Charles Carroll was 107 years old when he died in January.

Now, as you walk into Delray Medical Center, you'll pass the new Charles Carroll serenity garden.

Friday would have been his 108th birthday.

For over a decade, Carroll spent hours volunteering his time at the hospital.

"It was his family. Sometimes he liked it better than his real family," said his daughter, Judith Carroll Stern.

The pandemic stopped Charles from being able to volunteer last year, but for his 107th birthday the hospital celebrated with a drive-by parade with Delray Beach's first responders.

"What a man, what a leader to come in here three days a week," said Delray Medical Center CEO Maggie Gill. "When people left he would say, 'so how was your stay, how was the food, did you enjoy it?"

She hopes the garden can be a space for people to reflect.

