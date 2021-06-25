Advertisement

Mother of boy rescued after condo collapse among dead

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The mother of a boy who was rescued from the rubble after a Surfside condominium building collapsed early Thursday has been identified as one of the victims.

Family members of Stacie Fang released a statement Friday confirming her death.

"There are no words to describe the tragic loss of our beloved Stacie," the family said in a statement. "The members of the Fang and Handler family would like to express our deepest appreciation for the outpouring of sympathy, compassion and support we have received. The many heartfelt words of encouragement and love have served as a much needed source of strength during this devastating time. On behalf of Stacie's son, Jonah, we ask you now to please respect our privacy to grieve and to try to help each other heal."

Fang, 54, died Thursday shortly after arriving at Aventura Hospital, NBC affiliate WTVJ reported.

Her 15-year-old son, Jonah Handler, was seen on video being pulled from the wreckage in the early morning hours after the collapse.

Handler plays baseball at Monsignor Edward Pace High School in Miami Gardens.

His condition wasn't immediately known, but sources told WPLG that he was in a hospital, possibly with broken bones.

At least four people are dead and 159 people were still missing as of Friday morning.

