Surfside family reunification center moves to hotel

As more families desperately hold out hope that their relatives are alive after a Surfside condominium building collapsed Thursday, the family reunification center was being relocated Friday to accommodate the growing number of people still missing.

WPTV reporter Ryan Hughes said the designated site for family members looking for information about their loved ones was outgrowing its space at the Surfside Community Center and moving to the Grand Beach Hotel on Collins Avenue, about a mile away from the Champlain Towers South.

The 12-story condo building partially collapsed early Thursday, killing at least four. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Friday that 120 people have been accounted for, although 159 others are still missing.

Sergio Lozano said his parents are among the missing.

"I've lost both my parents," Lozano told sister station WSFL.

'It was gone,' man says of parents' unit after Surfside building collapse

Lozano, who lives a block away, said he had dinner with them the evening before in apartment 903.

"I walked out to pick up the patio furniture, thinking that it was a rainstorm, and I go to open the balcony door to go out -- my wife's following me -- and when I look out, it wasn't raining," Lozano said. "My parents' building wasn't there. It was gone."

Scripps Only Content 2021