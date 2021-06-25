Advertisement

Trump’s company could face criminal charges in New York City

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021, file photo President Donald Trump walks to board Marine One on...
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021, file photo President Donald Trump walks to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Manhattan prosecutors have informed Donald Trump’s company that it could soon face criminal charges stemming from a long-running investigation into the former president’s business dealings.

The New York Times, citing sources familiar with the matter, reported that charges could be filed against the Trump Organization as early as next week related to fringe benefits the company gave to top executives, such as use of apartments, cars and school tuition.

Trump Organization lawyer Ron Fischetti confirmed to NBC News that lawyers for the company met virtually with prosecutors Thursday to discuss the case.

“It looks like they are going to come down with charges against the company and that is completely outrageous,” he said, adding that the meeting was on Zoom and lasted for about nine minutes.

“The corporate office will plead not guilty and we will make an immediate motion to dismiss the case against the corporation,” he said.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office declined to comment.

Fischetti didn’t immediately return a message from The Associated Press.

No charges have been filed thus far in the long-running probe. Prosecutors have been scrutinizing Trump’s tax records, subpoenaing documents and interviewing witnesses, including Trump insiders and company executives.

Law enforcement officials familiar with the matter say the investigation has reached a critical point. A grand jury was recent empaneled to weigh evidence and New York Attorney General Letitia James said she was assigning two of her lawyers to work with Vance on the criminal probe while she continues a civil investigation of Trump.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Port St. Lucie looking for school crossing guards
4 confirmed dead, 159 unaccounted for after Surfside condo collapse
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
Atlantic HS principal not returning this fall, school district says
Indian River County construction company hiring as industry booms

Latest News

Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin awaits sentencing Friday, June 25, 2021, from a...
LIVE: Derek Chauvin breaks his silence at sentencing in George Floyd case
Did Surfside condo have structural issues before collapse?
Carolyn Pawlenty, the mother of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, spoke before...
Derek Chauvin's mother speaks at sentencing
Today, more parents than ever are choosing unusual names for their children.
Most popular baby names in every state
German police say several people have been killed and others injured in a knife attack in the...
Knife attack in German city leaves 3 dead, suspect arrested