Two-day job fair in Fort Pierce looking to hire shipyard workers

Derecktor is assembling a team of shipyard workers for its new mega-yacht repair center at the Port of Fort Pierce.

The company is holding a job fair Friday, July 9, and Saturday, July 10, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Derecktor Ft. Pierce located at 101 Port Avenue in Fort Pierce.

Responsibilities include being part of the crew in charge of operating the world’s largest mobile boat hoist and an opportunity to learn valuable skills from the yacht industry’s best tradespeople.

Derecktor said it offers employees competitive starting salaries based on experience, as well as medical and dental insurance, matching 401k, paid time off, and more.

The company has immediate openings for its haul and launch crew. The shipyard is also in need of bottom painters capable of applying protective coatings to yachts, and general yard workers to run heavy equipment and support the operations team.

For more information, click here or call 772-971-8144.

Scripps Only Content 2021