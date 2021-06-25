West Palm Beach to announce blue-green algae panel

WATCH LIVE BELOW AT 11:15 A.M.

The city of West Palm Beach is scheduled to hold a news conference Friday morning to share details on a new panel formed following a water advisory last month caused by toxic algae.

Officials said Mayor Keith James has assembled a panel of water quality experts that will provide advice to the city on public utility operations.

The city said the panel will be announced at 11:15 a.m. and help guide their response to potential, future blue-green algae blooms.

James is expected to announce the panelists and objectives at the news conference.

The water advisory was put in place May 28 after test results showed the presence of the toxin cylindrospermosin.

The advisory, which impacted children and the elderly, wasn't lifted until almost a week later.

James announced June 4 the formation of the panel and said the experts will help examine the city's water system in an effort to avoid future advisories.



