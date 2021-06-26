Fire hinders rescue efforts at Surfside building collapse site

Search and rescue efforts by crews at the Surfside condo site are being hindered by a smoldering fire within the rubble that is producing a lot of smoke.

Workers have dug a trench using heavy equipment through the rubble to attempt to isolate the fire and continue searching for victims.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levina Cava said Saturday morning that no further victims have been found yet in the Surfside condominium collapse.

127 people have been accounted for, 159 are still unaccounted for and 4 people have been confirmed dead after a portion of the Champlain Towers South condo collapsed early Thursday.

Mayor Cava said she is directing the county's Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources to immediately begin an audit of every building in the county that is at least 40 year old to check for any safety issues.

Governor Ron DeSantis spoke about the concerns over a similar building nearby that was built by the same company at the same time as Surfside condominiums.

"There's a sister building basically right down the street I know they are looking at because it was built at the same time with the same designer. So they are looking at working with them, and I know they are considering potentially evacuating them," DeSantis said. "I don't know that there's any problem with that building, but just given the similarities, given the same age, they think that may be something."

