Officials to provide update on Surfside building collapse

Officials are expected to provide an update on the latest search-and-rescue efforts after a Surfside condominium building collapsed.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to speak at a news conference Saturday morning, alongside Miami-Dade County Fire-Rescue officials and the county mayor.

As of Friday, four people have died and 159 people were missing after a portion of the Champlain Towers South condo collapsed early Thursday.

