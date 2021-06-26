Vero Beach ministry brings food truck to help feed Surfside first responders

It's wheels on the ground for one Treasure Coast nonprofit is heading to the collapsed condo in Surfside.

Vero Beach-based Dignity Foods is helped feed first responders Friday as the search and recovery efforts continue.

"They definitely have been working nonstop," said Maureen Archer, Assistant Director at The Source. "One of the police officers, it was around like almost 4 o'clock and we were like please, come get a free meal and she was like this is my first meal for today."

Archer and Tony Zorbaugh, Executive Director at The Source, said they prepared to feed more than 200 of those working on the front lines.

"We took burgers, hot dogs, quesadillas, obviously drinks," said Zorbaugh.

Zorbaugh and Archer said they most often serve the homeless and working poor but are ready to jump into action when needed.

In the past, they've taken trips to Pensacola and Haiti to assist in recovery efforts there.

"It's definitely a different experience because of the circumstances because you see so many different people, you see the homicide, you see the CIA here," said Archer.

The food truck left by mid-morning Friday and was set up by 3 p.m.

Zorbaugh said they plan to return next week.

"Even with the building that collapsed you can still smell the smoke," said Archer. "You can still see the smoke. So you can see the devastation this caused."

Archer said they were not able to park near the reunification site to assist with families but that their work remains twofold.

"That kind of stuff is life transformational man," said Zorbaugh. "It's just life transformational."

"It feels great to be able to help someone else that's in need during this current time," said Archer.

