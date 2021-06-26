Advertisement

Vero Beach ministry brings food truck to help feed Surfside first responders

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It's wheels on the ground for one Treasure Coast nonprofit is heading to the collapsed condo in Surfside.

Vero Beach-based Dignity Foods is helped feed first responders Friday as the search and recovery efforts continue.

"They definitely have been working nonstop," said Maureen Archer, Assistant Director at The Source. "One of the police officers, it was around like almost 4 o'clock and we were like please, come get a free meal and she was like this is my first meal for today."

Archer and Tony Zorbaugh, Executive Director at The Source, said they prepared to feed more than 200 of those working on the front lines.

"We took burgers, hot dogs, quesadillas, obviously drinks," said Zorbaugh.

food truck.PNG
food truck.PNG

Zorbaugh and Archer said they most often serve the homeless and working poor but are ready to jump into action when needed.

In the past, they've taken trips to Pensacola and Haiti to assist in recovery efforts there.

"It's definitely a different experience because of the circumstances because you see so many different people, you see the homicide, you see the CIA here," said Archer.

The food truck left by mid-morning Friday and was set up by 3 p.m.

food truck.PNG
food truck.PNG

Zorbaugh said they plan to return next week.

"Even with the building that collapsed you can still smell the smoke," said Archer. "You can still see the smoke. So you can see the devastation this caused."

Archer said they were not able to park near the reunification site to assist with families but that their work remains twofold.

"That kind of stuff is life transformational man," said Zorbaugh. "It's just life transformational."

"It feels great to be able to help someone else that's in need during this current time," said Archer.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Port St. Lucie looking for school crossing guards
4 confirmed dead, 159 unaccounted for after Surfside condo collapse
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
Atlantic HS principal not returning this fall, school district says
Indian River County construction company hiring as industry booms

Latest News

Jewish Federation encouraging community to support those impacted by Surfside tragedy
Two-day job fair in Fort Pierce looking to hire shipyard workers
Pride: Education, visibility and inequality in the trans community
New animal shelter opening to public for adoptions looks forward to 'fresh start' in Fort Pierce