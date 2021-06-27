Shooter in custody after shots fired in Boca Raton

Around 1:30 p.m. a resident called police to report a man acting suspicious in the parking lot of the Allure by Windsor apartments and they saw what they believed to be a handgun.

Police say the man went inside his apartment on the third floor.

When police first arrived he came out onto his balcony and fired several shots in the vicinity of the officers, who retreated as the SWAT team was brought in.

Negotiators with the SWAT team managed to get the man to surrender peacefully.

The suspect was identified as Kyle Raymond, 25.

Police say they have interacted with Raymond in the past.

No one was injured in the incident.

