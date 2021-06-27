Advertisement

Shooter in custody after shots fired in Boca Raton

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Around 1:30 p.m. a resident called police to report a man acting suspicious in the parking lot of the Allure by Windsor apartments and they saw what they believed to be a handgun.

Police say the man went inside his apartment on the third floor.

When police first arrived he came out onto his balcony and fired several shots in the vicinity of the officers, who retreated as the SWAT team was brought in.

Negotiators with the SWAT team managed to get the man to surrender peacefully.

The suspect was identified as Kyle Raymond, 25.

Police say they have interacted with Raymond in the past.

No one was injured in the incident.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Fatal crash closes all lanes of I-95 Southbound in Boca Raton
New animal shelter opening to public for adoptions looks forward to 'fresh start' in Fort Pierce
Fire hinders rescue efforts at Surfside building collapse site
Port St. Lucie seeks feedback on Port District projects
Report showed 'major structural damage' before condo collapse

Latest News

Patronis praises first responders, calls them 'best of the best'
Officials to provide update on Surfside search-and-rescue
Family, friends desperately need answers in Surfside
'Pride on the Block' event held in West Palm Beach