Engineering report showed 'major structural damage' before Surfside condo collapse

A 2018 engineering report said that the oceanfront condominium building that collapsed this week near Miami had "major structural damage" to a concrete structural slab below its pool deck that needed extensive repairs.

The report was released late Friday by the city of Surfside as rescuers continued to dig through the rubble Saturday at the Champlain Towers South.

They were trying to find any of the more than 150 people who remain missing.

As of Saturday evening, five people are confirmed dead.

The engineering report did not warn of imminent danger from the damage. But it did note the need for costly repairs to fix the slab, as well as damaged concrete columns beams and walls in the parking garage.

Workers search in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South condo, June 26, 2021, in Surfside, Fla.

"Abundant cracking and spalling of varying degrees was observed in the concrete columns, beams and walls," Frank Morabito, president of Morabito Consultants, wrote in the report. "Several sizeable spalls were noted in both the topside of the entrance drive ramp and underside of the pool/entrance drive/planter slabs, which included instances with exposed, deteriorating rebar. Though some of this damage is minor, most of the concrete deterioration needs to be repaired in a timely fashion."

The report concluded by advising that it would assist the Champlain Towers South condo in "understanding the required maintenance that is needed to properly maintain this existing rental property."

"We look forward to working with you in maintaining the structural integrity" of the condo, Morabito wrote.

